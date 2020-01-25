Man Wanted for Vehicle Theft Found Near Riverside Courthouse

A 24-year old man who allegedly stole an off-road vehicle, led police on a pursuit and managed to elude capture for nearly two weeks before being arrested remained behind bars Saturday.

Michael Helfritz of Gavilan Hills is accused of stealing a Can-Am off-road vehicle on Jan. 7 from a home in the 18000 block of Hibiscus Avenue and then ramming it against another one of the victim's vehicles as he fled, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Avila.

Deputies attempted to stop Helfritz but after a short pursuit he was able to escape, Avila said.

However, on Wednesday, Helfritz was spotted near the Riverside Historic Courthouse where he was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading law enforcement and illegally carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

Authorities believe he is also the suspect in another stolen vehicle investigation, though no details about that case were provided.

Helfritz remains jailed in lieu of $100,000.