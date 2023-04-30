Riverside Masseuse Arrested Suspicion of Sexual Assault; Police Asking Victims to Come Forward

A 67-year-old masseuse was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, said Riverside Police Department.

Police began an investigation at Healing Tree Acupuncture & Wellness Center in early March after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by an employee during a massage treatment.

The suspect was identified as Jungsik Mo of Anaheim Hills.

Authorities said Mo worked as a masseuse at the clinic located at 3975 Jackson St. in Riverside, where his wife is the owner. Police said the couple owns an additional location in Fullerton, named Haim Healing Center.

Investigators discovered that Mo did not possess a valid license to operate as a masseuse and arrested him on Monday.

Mo was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of sexual assault violations and was being held on $75,000 bail.

Detectives believe there might be additional victims who sought treatment at Healing Tree Acupuncture & Wellness Center, but have not yet come forward. Anyone with additional information about the case is being asked to

contact Detective Edward Vasquez at 951-353-7136.