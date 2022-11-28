Virginia Lawman Traveled Across Country to Meet Teen Before Killing Her Family Members, Police Say

A Virginia law enforcement officer killed in a shootout with deputies in the Mojave Desert was 'catfishing' a teen girl online before traveling across the country to meet her and killing three of her family members at their Southern California home, police said.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, likely set fire to the family's Riverside home Friday before leaving with the teen girl, the Riverside Police Department said. Deputies exchanged gunfire with Edwards in the desert town of Needles, about 30 miles northwest of Riverside, before fatally shooting him.

The teen with him was not injured.

Until last month, Edwards was a Virginia State Police trooper, and was recently hired as a sheriff's deputy in that state, a spokesperson said.

The deadly chain of events unfolded when the North Chesterfield, Virginia resident met the girl. whose age was not immediately available, online and obtained her personal information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing,” Riverside Police said. Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez called the case “yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children.”

“If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them,” Gonzalez said.

Authorities said it appears Edwards posed as a teenager when he communicated with the girl online. The exchanges might have included text messages and phone calls, police said.

Riverside police received a call for a welfare check Friday morning about a man and woman involved in a disturbance near a car parked not far from a burning home. Investigators later determined the two people were Edwards and the teenager.

Residents attend a vigil for three family members found dead in Riverside. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022.

Three bodies found in the burning home were identified as the girl's grandparents and mother -- Mark Winek, 69, his wife, Sharie Winek, 65, and their 38-year-old daughter, Brooke Winek. Police said the causes of their deaths remain under investigation, but that they were not killed in the fire.

Neighbors organized a vigil Saturday for the victims. Flowers, candles and other items were left at a memorial outside their home.

Authorities said it appears Edwards parked his vehicle in a neighbor's driveway, walked to the home and killed the family members before leaving with the girl.

Riverside authorities distributed a description of Edwards' vehicle to law enforcement agencies and several hours later, police located the car with Edwards and the teenager a remote unincorporated area of San Bernardino County. Edwards fired gunshots and was killed by deputies returning fire, police said.

The teenager was unharmed and taken into protective custody by the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, Riverside Police said.

Edwards was hired by Virginia State Police and entered the academy July 6, 2021. according to the agency. He graduated Jan. 21 as a trooper and was assigned to Henrico County.