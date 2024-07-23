Riverside

‘This is where our children grew up.' Riverside neighbors shaken up as Hawarden Fire destroys homes

The brush fire destroyed three homes and damaged four others.

By Helen Jeong and Christian Cázares

As fire crews continued to battle pop-up hot spots from the Hawarden Fire, some Riverside neighbors returned home Monday after evacuation orders were lifted.

The fire, which broke out Sunday afternoon in a south Riverside neighborhood, burned more than 500 acres while destroying three homes and damaging four others, according to city officials.

For many neighbors, including the Doan family, the blaze came too close to comfort until firefighters stepped in.

“This is where my children grew up. They were born here, and all of our memories and history [are] here,” said Vien Doan, a 30-year resident of Riverside, adding he feared that his property may not have survived the fire.

“The firefighter kept telling us, ‘You have to leave now.’” Grace Doan, Vien’s wife, said. “I tried to grab things, but what do you grab? So much goes through your head.”

Neighbors were urged to stay indoors because of the poor air quality Monday as smoldering hot spots continue to concern many families.

“We will get through it, but we fear for others. So many homes are not protected for fire insurance now. It’s difficult,” Vien Doan said. 

The fire was fully contained within the established perimeter with the fire no longer making forward progress, Riverside city officials said Monday.

“Our crews have worked tirelessly through the night to have containment on the fire, Cpt. Paul Seawright said, explaining that  23 engines and 2 hand crews were dispatched to put out the flames.

The city’s arson task force is also investigating various reports of fireworks to determine the cause and origin of the fire, officials confirmed.

