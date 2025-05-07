Riverside police looking for mom who abandoned baby near dumpster

A newborn dropped next to a dumpster outside a Riverside apartment complex was in stable condition Tuesday, as authorities initiated a search for his mother, encouraging her or anyone who may know her to come forward.

The infant was discovered at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Jackson Street, near Magnolia Avenue, less than a block from Sherman Indian High School, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officer Ryan Railsback said passers-by found the hours-old baby inside a refuse bin enclosure adjacent to the apartment building.

"The baby boy was lying next to the dumpster, breathing, crying and with the umbilical cord still attached,'' Railsback said. "Paramedics provided immediate care and transported him across the street to a hospital, where he is currently in good health and stable condition.''

Detectives determined the infant was abandoned immediately after the mother delivered him.

"So far, they have not been able to identify the baby's mother or the person who may have placed him near the dumpster,'' the police spokesman said. ``Our primary concern is locating the mother to ensure her own health and safety and getting her any medical care or support she may need.''

The police department is requesting that anyone with information reach out, including witnesses who may have noticed a girl or woman showing obvious signs of pregnancy previously, but no longer, without explanation.

Detective Jessica Iniguez is handling the investigation and can be reached at 951-353-7121.

Railsback said the department wishes to remind the public of the California Surrendered Baby Law, which permits parents or guardians who do not wish to be responsible for an infant within 72 hours of the child's birth to safely and legally drop their newborn at any hospital or fire station with no questions asked.