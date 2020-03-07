Three Accused of Killing Riverside Convenience Store Clerk

Murder and robbery charges were filed Friday against a trio accused in the shooting death of a Riverside 7-Eleven clerk.

Marleiya Onshel Barnes, 33, of Moreno Valley, John Lamont Bush, 30, of Los Angeles, and Roderick Lamar Grandison, 47, of Compton were arrested Wednesday in connection with the Feb. 28 slaying of 28-year-old Waqar Tanveer of Fontana.

In addition to the 7-Eleven robbery last week, the defendants allegedly robbed a man on Tuesday.

Along with murder, all three defendants are charged with two counts of robbery, while Grandison alone is charged with a sentence-enhancing gun use allegation.

Bush, the alleged triggerman in the fatal holdup, is additionally charged with a special circumstance allegation of killing in the course of a robbery, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The trio made their joint initial court appearance before Riverside County Superior Court Judge O.G. Magno, who appointed them public defenders and scheduled their arraignment for March 20 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Barnes and Bush are each being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside; Grandison is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

Tanveer was working the register in the 7-Eleven at 6692 Indiana Ave. when the defendants allegedly confronted him about 3:25 a.m., Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

A customer walked into the store a short time later and discovered Tanveer mortally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police officers and sheriff's deputies initiated a search of the area using K9 teams, but the robbers fled in a vehicle, according to investigators.

The store's security surveillance videotape was reviewed as part of the investigation, but detectives did not say how the defendants were identified as the alleged perpetrators.