Riverside County

‘Get Him, Santa!' St. Nick and Elf Tackle Suspected Thieves in Riverside

By Kim Baldonado

NBC Universal, Inc.

An undercover Santa and an elf took down suspected thieves in a wild video Friday.

The video shows Santa Claus tackling a suspect while an elf holds another man at gunpoint.

Holiday shopping 3 hours ago

Carson-Based Black-Owned Collectible Store Isn't Stopped by Pandemic

coronavirus 3 hours ago

New Report Could Be COVID-19 Road Map on How Virus Is Spreading

coronavirus 4 hours ago

OC Judge Orders Jail Population Halved, and Sheriff Says It Will Put Community at Risk

Det. Paul Miranda was one of several Riverside police officers working undercover Thursday at Target in the Canyon Springs Shopping Center.

"We worked inside the store, identified shoplifters and when they split the scene, Santa was there to take them into custody," Miranda said.

Santa is a detective and his trusty sidekick elf, an officer. Both jumped into action when Miranda spotted a car being stolen from the parking lot as two other men ran from the scene.

The elf cornered one very perplexed suspect.

"When I looked over my shoulder I saw Santa running by me going after the second subject," Miranda said.

The driver got away but detectives say they know who he is.

As for the other two suspected thieves...

"They were apologetic and Santa is currently deciding whether they stay on the naughty list," Miranda said,

Three shoplifters were caught by police and their holiday helpers, but none as memorable as the tackle caught on camera.

This article tagged under:

Riverside County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us