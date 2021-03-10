The largest theme park in Riverside is set to hire about 300 people to staff a variety of positions ahead of a planned reopening in April.

Castle Park, located on the west end of the city, just off of the 91 Freeway, is preparing to return to full access to all rides in the first half of April, according to General Manager Ken Withers.

He said that the California Department of Public Health's guidelines on outdoor venues permit modified reopening of carnival operations.

"While miniature golf and other activities have been open since June, the majority of Castle Park's attractions have been closed since last March,'' Withers said. "Creating opportunities for Californians to get back to work is an important step in the recovery process, and we'll keep safety at the forefront for staff and applicants throughout the recruitment, orientation and training process.''

The park lost employees during the ongoing coronavirus public health lockdowns, and now numerous positions are available to operate roller-coasters, handle concession stands, admissions and security, according to the park.

Most of the positions are seasonal, and jobs are even available to teenagers 16 years and older, Withers said, adding that work schedules are flexible. More information is available at https://www.castlepark.com/employment.

Under the CDPH guidelines, outdoor venues still in the purple tier of the governor's Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework cannot restart operations without conditional authorization. However, those in the red tier can open with a capacity limitation of 15%.

Riverside County is expected to transition out of the most restrictive purple tier and into the red tier anytime due to increasingly favorable health metrics, according to county officials.

