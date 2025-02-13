Road closures in Malibu force some schools to shut down as powerful storm hits SoCal

As a powerful storm arrives in Southern California, road closures in the Malibu area have prompted some schools to close their doors on Thursday.

These schools are part of the Santa Monica-Malibu School District and include:

Webster Elementary

Malibu Elementary

Malibu Middle School

Malibu High School

These schools could possibly close on Friday as well.

The district superintendent said the school closures are meant to keep students and staff safe and the district will be reaching out to parents about remote learning.

And although the storm is not impacting schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the district said they will update families if anything changes.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the LAUSD family support hotline at 213-443-1300 which is available from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.