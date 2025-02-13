weather

Road closures in Malibu force some schools to shut down as powerful storm hits SoCal

LONG BEACH, CA – AUGUST 31: With fresh uniforms and backpacks students enter Webster Elementary School on the first day of the Fall semester for Long Beach Unified School District in Long Beach on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
Getty Images

As a powerful storm arrives in Southern California, road closures in the Malibu area have prompted some schools to close their doors on Thursday.

These schools are part of the Santa Monica-Malibu School District and include:

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

  • Webster Elementary
  • Malibu Elementary
  • Malibu Middle School
  • Malibu High School

These schools could possibly close on Friday as well.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The district superintendent said the school closures are meant to keep students and staff safe and the district will be reaching out to parents about remote learning.

And although the storm is not impacting schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the district said they will update families if anything changes.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the LAUSD family support hotline at 213-443-1300 which is available from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This article tagged under:

weatherMalibu
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us