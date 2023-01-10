List: Two-Day Storm Closes Several SoCal Roads

The 101 Freeway in Ventura County is one of several roads closed due a winter storm that has pounded Southern California for two days.
The storm brought light showers Monday morning before intensifying with downpours that lashed the region for hours. The burst of rainfall triggered mudslides, debris flows and flooding that forced road closures.
Here's an updated list of some of the roads that are closed.
- In the San Fernando Valley, all lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed early Tuesday at Lankershim Boulevard in Sun Valley.
- Streets in a Studio City neighborhood were closed due a mudslide. The downpours sent mud and debris flowing down Fredonia Drive near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard.
- In Alhambra, the westbound 10 Freeway connectors to the northbound and southbound 710 Freeway were closed, according to Caltrans.
- Caltrans reported downed trees and overflowing river water caused by mudslides forced the closure of Topanga Canyon Road between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway.
- In Malibu, a large rock blocked Malibu Canyon Road. Mud and debris was blocking Old Topanga Road.
- Due to debris and mud, the road leading in and out of the 1110 block of North Beverly Glen Boulevard in Bel-Air is closed until further notice, according to LAFD.
- A stretch of the 101 Freeway was closed in Ventura County, where mud and rocks were covering lanes.
- The storm washed 3 feet of mud and rocks onto State Highway 126. Crews worked into the night to help people stranded in cars.
- In Santa Barbara County, crews closed access to the 101 Freeway at Olive Mill Road when water levels rose in San Ysidro Creek. Several other roads were closed in the area due to flooding.