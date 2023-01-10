List: Two-Day Storm Closes Several SoCal Roads

The 101 Freeway in Ventura County is one of several roads closed due a winter storm that has pounded Southern California for two days.

The storm brought light showers Monday morning before intensifying with downpours that lashed the region for hours. The burst of rainfall triggered mudslides, debris flows and flooding that forced road closures.

Here's an updated list of some of the roads that are closed.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.