Driver With Children in SUV Arrested in Road Rage Confrontation on Mountain Road

A violent road rage confrontation that was captured on camera Sunday in the San Bernardino County mountains led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment.

Deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station responded to a call about an alleged assault with a deadly weapon involving a motor vehicle, in Cedar Glen, east of Lake Arrowhead.

Robert Crain, 37, got into an argument with the victim and his father, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear what led to the argument.

During the dispute, Crain got into his vehicle -- his wife and two small children also were in the SUV -- and deliberately ran into a pickup that belonged to an uninvolved driver, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Crain then intentionally ran over the victim and his father, the sheriff's department said. The victim was dragged under the truck, and both men were taken to the hospital.

Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

He fled the scene, but was found shortly after, according to authorities.

Crain was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for charges of attempted murder and child endangerment. He is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether Crain has an attorney.