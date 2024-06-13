Road rage fight leads to assault of innocent bystander at LAX

Police released surveillance video Thursday in hopes of generating tips from the public as they try to locate two men who assaulted a woman who was checking her baggage curbside at Los Angeles International Airport.

According to police, two men got involved in a fistfight outside the airport around 9:25 a.m. May 31 stemming from a road rage incident. During that fight, they knocked the victim -- described as an "elderly passenger" -- to the ground, knocking her unconscious.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but she has since recovered and was released from the hospital, police said.

Detectives identified one of the suspects as Jasan Givens Sr, 38, who is known to drive a silver Chevrolet sedan with visible damage to the front passenger door and California license plate 5UAL384.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to contact LAPD Pacific LAX Detective Scott Danielson at 424-646-8303 or 310-646-2255. He can also be reached by email at 39038@lapd.online. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.