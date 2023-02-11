Whittier

Road Rage Leads to Death of Man in Whittier

By CNS

A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Whittier Saturday after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident. 

Whittier police officers were summoned at 3:10 p.m. to the complicated crash scene in the 14700 block of Cullen Street, at Parise Drive, according to a press release posted on Facebook.

They found one man dead on the street and a second man determined to be the driver of the vehicle that struck him, police said. 

It was believed a road rage occurred while both drivers were northbound on Colima Road near Anaconda Street, police said. At some point, the victim displayed a handgun and was followed by the suspect. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The victim got out of his vehicle unarmed on Cullen to confront the suspect and was struck by the suspect's vehicle, Whittier police Lt. Sam Reed told City News Service. A handgun was found inside the victim's vehicle. 

The driver alleged to have struck the victim was arrested for suspicion of homicide, police said. He was identified as 29-year-old Jeffrey Flores of Fontana.

“It was the detectives' opinion the person had ample time to distance himself from the incident,” Reed said. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Seal Beach 3 hours ago

Five Injured in Seal Beach Crash

Woodland Hills 5 hours ago

Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves Several Hospitalized in Woodland Hills

The victim's name was not released.

The investigation continued, police said.

This article tagged under:

Whittier
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us