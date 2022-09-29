One Injured in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Fontana

One person was hospitalized in a shooting Thursday after a possible road rage confrontation on a San Bernardino County freeway.

The apparent dispute that led to the shooting unfolded Thursday morning on the 210 Freeway in the San Bernardino area. The encounter started on the freeway before the drivers exited at Cherry Avenue in Fontana and continued to Hemlock Avenue and Walnut Street, where there were reports of a crash and shots fired.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of just before 10 a.m. and chased a vehicle that left the scene. That vehicle ended up at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center.

Officers determined that a person inside the vehicle had been shot. That person was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers asked anyone who might have witnessed the encounter on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino to contact the Fontana Police Department.

A nearby elementary school was locked down during the investigation.