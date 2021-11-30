Robbers Blow Unknown Powder in Elderly Victims' Faces Before Taking Belongings in Brazen Crime Spree

Police Tuesday were seeking information on one man and two women wanted in a string of robberies targeting "lone and elderly" victims in the downtown Los Angeles area.

The robberies occurred between Feb. 8 and Nov. 16, but the exact number of victims is not known, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects are known to approach the victims in various rental vehicles, some with out-of-state-plates, driven by the male suspect.

Police said the female suspects have used a number of lures, including asking the victims for directions to a church or pharmacy; offering the victims assistance; offering free gold; and telling the victims they would like to "bless" their money.

During two of the robberies, the suspects blew an unknown powder in the victims' faces before taking their belongings and fleeing, according to police.

The three suspects are described as fluent in Spanish and speaking with a Middle Eastern accent when they speak English.

The women were described as having blonde or black hair and some gold teeth, and one was described as having an unspecified facial disfigurement, according to police.

One of the women always sits in the front passenger side of the vehicle during the robberies, while the other, who lures the victims, sits in the rear passenger side.

No description of the male suspect was provided. A child in a car seat has also been present in the vehicles during some of the robberies, police said.

Investigators believe the three suspects are working in concert with another crew due to similar suspect descriptions and methods for committing the robberies, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to contact LAPD Rampart Robbery Det. A. Trimino at 213-484-3631 or Det. E. Ignacio at 213-4843627. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.