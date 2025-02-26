Robbers force elderly woman to stay in bed as they ransack her Rowland Heights home

An elderly woman came face to face with home invaders right in her bedroom when they broke into her Rowland Heights home on Monday.

The 79-year-old woman, who wished to conceal her identity out of fear for her safety, said she was already in bed around 9 p.m. when she heard noises outside her front door on the 2400 block of Pocatello Avenue.

She said she initially got up, checked the lock then returned to bed. Minutes later, two masked men dressed in all black broke into her bedroom and ordered her to stay still and cover her face with the sheets as they ransacked her home.

Both thieves made off with a few hundred dollars before police arrived, law enforcement said.

“It’s terrible, I hope they find the people who did this,” one neighbor, who also did not wish to disclose their name, said.

The neighbor, whose senior parents live across the street from where the crime took place, described the neighborhood as quiet and uneventful.

“Most of the neighbors that I know are older, retired,” he said.

As the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues its investigation into the case, the harrowing experience has left the victim with an uneasy sense of fear right in her home.

Following the break-in, the woman’s children are setting up security cameras around her home.