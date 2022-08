Three men armed with sledge hammers walked into a jewelry store in Montclair and got away with about $200,000 worth of jewelry Thursday night.

Security cameras inside the store captured the entire incident.

"I put my hands up because I thought they had guns," said Eduardo Haro an employee at Anthony & Co. Jewelers. "They started grabbing stuff and taking all the jewelry."

No injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.