Robbers Hit Two Liquor Stores, Could Be Latest in Series of Robberies

Police are investigating two overnight robberies at liquor stores, saying they may be connected to a series of other liquor store robberies from the past couple of weeks.

At around 12:45 a.m. Friday two men wearing ski masks and gloves and armed with handguns robbed Venice Liquor in West Los Angeles. They approached the store, located at 12525 Venice Blvd, demanded the clerk open the register, took cash and fled, the LAPD Pacific Division said.

Ten minutes later, they hit Lucky 7 Liquor Store in Culver City in the same motive and manner, police said. That store is located at 12408 W. Washington Blvd.

Police believe the two men had a getaway driver, but the only description of that vehicle is that it could possibly be a dark sedan.

Both incidents were quick and concise, police said. It’s believed that the suspects are related to a series of robberies that took place in the past weeks at liquor stores or convenience stores in the area.

