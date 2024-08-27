Sherman Oaks

Robbers tied to Sherman Oaks home invasion are arrested in Compton

Police did not confirm if the suspected robbers were being tracked. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested at least three people tied to a home invasion in Sherman Oaks that happened Monday night. 

The incident was reported at around 9 p.m. on Monday where police say the intruders broke into the home on Greenleaf Street.

The family's nanny was home at the time and was confronted by the robbers but not injured.

Some property was taken from the home but it was unclear how much it was worth.

LAPD later arrived at a home on 152nd Street in Compton and arrested at least three people who were believed to be connected to the home invasion in Sherman Oaks. 

A second burglary at a home near the Fashion Square mall in Sherman Oaks is also being investigated to find out if it is connected.

