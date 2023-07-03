Robbers use car to smash through La Verne jewelry store

A burglary in the middle of the day and police describing the crime like a movie scene.

The crime was captured on surveillance video but its how the thieves committed the crime that has police on alert.

Tonight the business owner has their entrance boarded up and is recovering from what happened inside.

A shocking view captured by nearby workers has put the La Verne shopping center off Foothill Boulevard on their guard.

“I now park in the back at night and I leave with pepper spray in my hand and my keys ready because you never know,” Kristin Glass, an employee at the shopping center, said.

Surveillance video of Rodeo Jewelry captured the moments a car rams into its front entrance on Saturday around noon. Moments later four suspects are seen burglarizing the place, some using hammers.

“One of the suspects acted as a guard for the other three and stood between the suspects stealing and where the owner was. He picked up a chair and hit him over the head,” Lt. Cory Leeper of the La Verne Police Department said.

La Verne police say the owner, his wife and son were inside the store and witnessed all the suspects flee in a black sedan with bags of jewelry.

Detectives hope the video will help identify the four thieves who had their faces covered.

The business owner is recovering from the physical attack that local residents say has them looking over their shoulders in fear.

“To see that this happened in my town and know someone drove into the store it's scary. It's very scary because I live one thousand feet behind this building,” John Payne, a resident, said.

“You could clearly see they were very upset. Very upset,” Glass said.

Police said the car used to smash into the business was stolen and thieves ran off with about $300,000 dollars of jewelry.

Tonight police are asking anyone with information to come forward.