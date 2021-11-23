Burglary at Nordstrom at The Grove, One of Several Monday Smash-and-Grabs, Linked to LAPD Pursuit

Shopping has suddenly become risky for customers and retailers in SoCal, just ahead of the holiday shopping season.

A Nordstrom department store in The Grove is one example, after a group of around 20 people chose to smash their way through the window to get inside the store and grab merchandise on Monday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A bystander filmed the incident on their phone from across the street, realizing they were a witness to an organized retail crime in action.

The smash-and-grab crew came calling at 10:40 p.m. Monday night, after the Nordstrom closed its doors at 9 p.m.

Dozens of people took part in the theft, arriving in multiple cars and using a sledgehammer to bash their way in.

The Los Angeles Police Department gave chase after cars were seen leaving the Nordstrom break-in. That pursuit ended at 97th Street and Hoover Street, with three people taken into custody.

When one of the cars was searched, merchandise believed to have been taken from Nordstrom was found, along with a cash register, ski masks and gloves.

A security barrier was put in place around stores at The Grove after the incident to keep out any other potential thieves.

The incident at The Grove's Nordstrom was just one of several thefts reported Monday night.

The LAPD also responded to a robbery call at a South LA CVS pharmacy, where six people walked in, then walked out with cash registers.

And in Beverly Hills, two armed robberies happened within five minutes of each other, and resulted in two arrests. Both robberies targeted people on the street.

It is not yet known if any of these crimes were in any way related to each other, but they all occurred between 10 p.m. Monday and midnight.

The increase in retail theft is becoming an issue statewide in California, with a string of heists also occurring over the weekend in the Bay Area.