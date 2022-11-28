Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit

With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings.

Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city.

On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man's Rolex watch right off his wrist as he stands on the corner of La Brea and 6th St. near Hancock Park.

This all took place in the middle of the day in a busy intersection.

The two robbers have been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Dumas and 19-year-old Edwin Witty. They were taken into custody after a short vehicle and foot pursuit.

Police recovered the stolen Rolex watch and a handgun.

The entire incident has shoppers and people who live in the area on alert.

"They should be cautious no mater where they are, but during the holidays we tend to kind of relax and let up a little bit and then you never know who is watching," said Sneeze Brown, from Mid-Wilshire. "Always be on your p's and q's."

People who are visiting from other cities are also taking note.

"Put that stuff in the back of your mind and it makes you just look twice more than you would otherwise, that type of stuff," said John Moezzi, from Sherman Oaks.

Jerry Dave is visiting from New York City for the holidays and says tourists need to keep their flashy jewelry and bags at home otherwise they become a target for bad actors.

"You got to be aware, obviously if you dress up playing tourist you can have some issues you don't really understand," Dave said.

LAPD believe the two people arrested for Saturday's robbery may be involved in other crimes.

Anyone with information are asked to contact LAPD.