Robert Durst’s Trial Delayed Until Late May Due to Pandemic

A Los Angeles judge delayed the resumption of millionaire New York real estate scion Robert Durst's murder trial for about 1 1/2 months Saturday, marking the second postponement in the case as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Superior Court Judge Mark Windham instructed the 12 jurors and 11 alternates hearing the case against Durst to return to court May 26.

In a statement, Superior Court officials said they are continuing to monitor the pandemic and are observing the recommendations of public health authorities.

The Durst trial had been underway for less than a week when it was suspended March 16, along with all other jury trials in Los Angeles County, as part of an effort to reduce the chances for the virus to spread. It had been set to resume as early as April 6.

Durst is charged with murdering Susan Berman, a longtime friend, at her home in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles just before Christmas in 2000. Prosecutors allege that he killed Berman because she had knowledge of his alleged involvement in his wife's 1982 disappearance.

Durst was the subject of the 2015 HBO documentary "The Jinx."