Robert Durst

Robert Durst’s Trial Delayed Until Late May Due to Pandemic

In a statement, Superior Court officials said they are continuing to monitor the pandemic and are observing the recommendations of public health authorities.

By City News Service

Robert Durst in court
Jae C. Hong, PoolGetty Images

A Los Angeles judge delayed the resumption of millionaire New York real estate scion Robert Durst's murder trial for about 1 1/2 months Saturday, marking the second postponement in the case as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Superior Court Judge Mark Windham instructed the 12 jurors and 11 alternates hearing the case against Durst to return to court May 26.

In a statement, Superior Court officials said they are continuing to monitor the pandemic and are observing the recommendations of public health authorities.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 1 min ago

Coronavirus Cases Spread Across Orange County, Total Cases Top 400

coronavirus 58 mins ago

USC Working on Coronavirus Vaccine, Researchers Announce

The Durst trial had been underway for less than a week when it was suspended March 16, along with all other jury trials in Los Angeles County, as part of an effort to reduce the chances for the virus to spread. It had been set to resume as early as April 6.

Durst is charged with murdering Susan Berman, a longtime friend, at her home in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles just before Christmas in 2000. Prosecutors allege that he killed Berman because she had knowledge of his alleged involvement in his wife's 1982 disappearance.

Durst was the subject of the 2015 HBO documentary "The Jinx."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Robert DurstcoronavirusLA County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us