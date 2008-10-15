Robert Kovacik is an anchor and general assignment reporter for NBC4. He can be seen on the weekday evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 pm and 11 p.m. His most recent news stories can be viewed here. Follow him on Facebook here.

Kovacik is known for bringing viewers a local perspective and in-depth coverage to national and international events. Most recently, he traveled to Windsor Castle in England to cover the most anticipated wedding in recent times – the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and a Los Angeles native. Kovacik was there for the many sites and sounds leading up to the big event and interviewed dozens of Southern California locals who traveled overseas to be part of the celebration. He even received a royal welcome from Prince Harry – watch here.

He has also reported on many significant events, including the Las Vegas mass shooting and Manchester, England terrorist bombing attack, both in 2017, as well as the Orlando mass shooting when a gunman opened fire in a night club in 2016. He was on-scene for the near collapse of the Oroville Dam in Northern California and the 19 fallen firefighters of Prescott, Arizona.

Kovacik was NBC4's correspondent for the 2013 Papal Conclave in Rome, and, the year prior, he covered the summer Olympics in London; he was later honored by the British Consul-General of Los Angeles for his reporting of the Games. Kovacik earned Emmy Awards for both international assignments, in Great Britain and Italy.

Politically, Kovacik has covered Presidential debates and primaries, including traveling to Washington, D.C. for the funeral of George H. W. Bush, the Republican Convention in Cleveland, and to New York City where candidates Clinton and Trump awaited the election returns in 2016.

For more than a decade, Kovacik has been backstage for NBC4 and other affiliates at the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Emmys and the Grammys. He has sat down for extensive interviews with industry icons, including Bob Barker, Jane Fonda, Hugh Hefner, Quincy Jones, Angela Lansbury, and Robert Redford.

One of his most compelling live shots occurred in Southern California covering an extensive manhunt for an alleged murderer. The suspect suddenly appeared and surrendered to Kovacik while live on the air. His coverage of the event was recognized with an Edward R. Murrow Award, a Golden Mike, and a Los Angeles Press Club Award for breaking and spot news reporting.

Additionally, Kovacik's exclusive examination into the Los Angeles Fire Department’s 911 response times prompted the Mayor to call for an audit of the LAFD. His reporting on the investigation surrounding President Clinton’s impeachment was included in the Kenneth Starr Report, and his groundbreaking expose into overcrowded LA animal shelters helped force the city to change its laws.

Over the course of his career, Kovacik has been recognized with several industry accolades, including multiple Emmy, Golden Mike, Associated Press, and Murrow Awards. He received the Los Angeles Area Emmy award for outstanding hard news reporting in 2018 and was named Television Journalist of the Year in 2013 at the 55th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards. Kovacik is also a three-time recipient of the Genesis Award, presented by the Humane Society of the United States, recognizing the best media coverage of animal protection issues.

After he completed his third consecutive term as President of the Los Angeles Press Club, elected by his peers, Kovacik was named an Honorary Board Member with Emeritus status.

Early in his career, Kovacik became the youngest anchor in the nation's largest television market, New York City, when he was named anchor of KCET's overnight venture, “Nightworld.”

He is passionate about causes that impact Southern Californians and participates regularly in community events throughout the region. Kovacik is an avid supporter of animal-related causes and helps to raise awareness about the well-being of animals and the importance of pet adoption. He is a member of the Honorary Board of Operation Blankets of Love.

Kovacik is an honors graduate of Brown University and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism, where he also graduated with honors.