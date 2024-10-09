Rock thrown through car windshield kills driver in Antelope Valley

A woman was killed Tuesday morning when someone threw a rock through her car windshield on a desert highway in the Antelope Valley two days after a similar report in the same area.

The driver was on Highway 138 near Highway 18 just after midnight when the rock was thrown through her windshield. The woman died at the scene in northern Los Angeles County.

A passenger was unable to tell from where the rock was thrown, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers and county firefighters searched the area, but no arrests were reported.

The driver was identified only as a woman in her 20s.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"We've taken the vehicles as well as the rock for evidence," said CHP Officer Jordan Church. "We're sending all that in for processing in hopes to get any information we can."

The tragedy bears eerie similarities to another report of rock thrown at a driver two days earlier in the same area. No injuries were reported in the Sunday night case.

"Given these recurring incidents, the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Major Crimes Unit and the CHP Antelope Valley Area are actively investigating these incidents and are seeking assistance from the community," the CHP said in a statement.

The CHP said they are aware of a third case in the area. Details about that report were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the California Highway Patrol 323-259-3200.