Driver injured by rock thrown through windshield on downtown LA freeway

A driver on the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles was injured Thursday night when a rock was thrown through the windshield of a pickup.

The rock, possibly a block of concrete, was one of several thrown at drivers in the area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday to the 10 and 110 freeway interchange, where they found the black Ford Ranger in middle lanes.

Video showed the Ranger's shattered windshield and the block on the floor of the driver's side seat.

The driver was hospitalized, but details about a condition were not immediately available.

Another driver on the 110 Freeway in the area told NBCLA his car also was hit by a rock. The man thought he might have hit something on the road, but then saw his shattered windshield on the passenger side.

"I catch a glimpse of this figure, and the, bang," said Gabriel Pavon. "Did I run something over? You hear a loud noise in your car and you're like, oh, that sounds expensive."

No arrests were reported early Thursday morning.

In May, a motorcyclist crashed on the 110 Freeway near downtown LA after striking a rock thrown onto the road. Video showed a man tossing rocks over a guardrail onto the freeway. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, but was not seriously injured.