Rodeo Drive Closed After Hundreds Gather for YouTube Star Austin McBroom Meetup

Beverly Hills police announced at 4:50 p.m. that the famed shopping street was shut down between Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards and urged motorists to avoid the area.

By City News Service

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

A stretch of Rodeo Drive was shut down for at least 90 minutes Saturday in response to hundreds of people gathering for what was billed as “a fan meetup” for YouTube star Austin McBroom.

Beverly Hills police announced at 4:50 p.m. that the famed shopping street was shut down between Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards and urged motorists to avoid the area. An advisory was issued at 6:16 p.m. announcing the roadway was reopened.

Beverly Hills Police Department Sgt. S. Shen told City News Service the street was closed for “a few hours.” The event drew 300 to 500 people, Shen said.

McBroom, who played basketball locally at Campbell Hall in Studio City, and later at Central Michigan University, Saint Louis University and Eastern Washington University, is scheduled to box TikTok star Bryce Hall June 12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida in what promoters are billing as the “Battle of the Platforms.”

This article tagged under:

Beverly HillsYouTubeTikTokCelebritiesinfluencer
