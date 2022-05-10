Rodney King's Youngest Daughter Found After She Was Reported Missing in Southern California

The 29-year-old daughter of Rodney King has been found after she was reported missing last week, a family member said Tuesday.

Tristan Uniqua King, Rodney King's youngest daughter, had been last seen April 26 in Las Vegas, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. A missing person report was filed Friday with the department.

Sister Lora Dene King said police contacted her Tuesday and said Tristan King was found safe earlier that morning in Lynwood.

Tristan King had told family members she was traveling to the Los Angeles area to visit the beach in Santa Monica and family in Fullerton, police said. She told family members she lost her cell phone and was using the phone of a stranger, police said.

NBCLA has reached out to law enforcement for more details.

Thirty years ago last month, four LAPD officers were acquitted in the beating of her father during a traffic stop in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Rodney King died in 2012 in an accidental drowning at the age of 47.