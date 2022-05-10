missing person

Rodney King's Youngest Daughter Reported Missing in Santa Monica

Family members and police say Tristan Uniqua King was last seen April 26 in Las Vegas, and that she was traveling to the Los Angeles area.

The 29-year-old daughter of Rodney King has been reported missing, police and family members said,

Tristan Uniqua King, Rodney King's youngest daughter, was last seen April 26 in Las Vegas, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. A missing person report was filed Friday with the department.

Tristan King told family members she was traveling to the Los Angeles area to visit the beach in Santa Monica and family in Fullerton, police said. Tristan King told family members she lost her cell phone and was using the phone of a stranger, police said.

Sister Lora Dene King said the family is worried.

"Lately, she suffers from some mental issues," said Lora Dene King.

Anyone with information about the case can call police at 310-458-8432 or their local police department.

Tristan King is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 215 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She is from Nevada.

Thirty years ago last month, four LAPD officers were acquitted in the beating of her father during a traffic stop in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Rodney King died in 2012 in an accidental drowning at the age of 47.

