Roggin's Heroes: 2022 Thanksgiving Special

The annual tradition continues! Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving returns for year 11 of our holiday feast with the best of the best.

We salute the top high school football players in Southern California. Fred Roggin shares their stories of success and perseverance.

They have worked hard on the field and in the classroom and now they sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labor, welcomed with hospitality by the Hilton Universal City.

Dozens of our alumni have played in the NFL so odds are, some of the young men at our table will be suiting up in the pros one day as well.

That includes the nation’s top recruit, Malachi Nelson. The Los Alamitos quarterback has dreamed of reaching the NFL. With his parents help and guidance, he’s one step closer as he graduates from high school and heads to USC.

A few of our prep prospects break out a game of walkball in the middle of a hotel ballroom.

Dozens of former Roggin’s Heroes are playing at major colleges across the country. Perhaps the most successful, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. He sent a message to help these athletes at the next level.

While our Roggin’s Heroes form a new football family, their immediate families are the ones pushing and supporting them on their paths to success.

Sadly, a family tragedy struck the inner circle of one of our guests. He’s dedicated the season to the memory of his loved one.

Collins Acheampong left his loved ones behind, setting out on a remarkable journey. He left Ghana in search of a different standard for success. He’s tackled seemingly insurmountable odds and has had some help along the way.

Our Thanksgiving feast continues. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young shares some words of advice. Plus, one of our guests has traveled halfway around the world to get to this point.

The story of Collins continues. While success has come in the form of multiple scholarship offers, major setbacks have struck both he and his host Mom.

Another of our guests has the eye of the Tiger. His football family has helped form him into a renaissance man. He truly does it all!

Many of our athletes have broken new ground. Especially Bella Rasmussen.

She’s the first female high school football player to appear on Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving. And with good reason!

Our resident renaissance man shows off and one prospect talks about a terrifying detour in his efforts to find a better life for his family.

Each of these young athletes tries to get better day by day.

On this day, they’ve had their fill. But there’s always room for dessert!

It’s time for dessert! The Roggin’s Heroes class of 2022 says goodbye before reuniting with their families.

Just like us, they ate all could on Thanksgiving.

But they’re still hungry for success on the football field.

We’ll be watching as they strive for greatness on college campuses across the country.

From our family to yours, Happy Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving!