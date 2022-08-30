Rolling Loud is Coming to Inglewood, for the City's First Music Festival

The Hollywood Park in Inglewood has booked another mega-event.

Rolling Loud which was billed as the largest hip-hop festival in the country is coming in March of next year and will be the first music festival in Inglewood.

LA's hip-hop fans couldn't be more excited. Radio personalities DJ Charisma and DJ Five Venoms of Power 106 say it doesn't get any bigger than the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

"I want to see of course some of the upcoming West Coast artists we got a lot of young talent out here," DJ Charisma said

The festival was held in Miami just last month with previous concerts in Exposition Park and San Bernardino. Now in marc, it will be at the Hollywood Park already home to the Sofi Stadium and the YouTube Theater.

"Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, Inglewood hip-hop its all like locked in since day one," said Tariq Cherif, one of the festival's co-founder. "There is no hip-hop history if you leave Inglewood and LA out."

In Miami, Kanye West was supposed to be the headliner before cancelling just days before, then making a surprise appearance for one song.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts sough to assure residents that the city can handle the traffic that will come with tens of thousands of people.

"Inglewood is used to traffic however we have better resources to mitigate it now," Butts said.

The artists for Rolling Loud have yet to be announced but organizers are promising as usual some of the biggest names in hip-hop.