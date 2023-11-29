Rolling Stones Tour is set to ignite Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in 2024

The legendary rock band The Rolling Stones sent shockwaves through the music world with the announcement of their much-anticipated return to the stage.

Embarking on a brand-new tour, the iconic group is set to perform across 16 cities in the United States and Canada, with a grand finale scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jul. 10, 2024.

Fans can anticipate an electrifying experience as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood take center stage, delivering a setlist comprising their chart-topping hits such as "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin’ Jack Flash," and "Satisfaction," along with beloved deep cuts and tracks from their latest album.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Rolling Stones' first studio album of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Despite the lengthy hiatus, the band has continued to break box office records with global sell-out tours and released the Grammy-winning Blue & Lonesome in 2016, featuring their unique take on blues tracks that shaped their distinctive sound.

Last year, their Sixty tour enthralled European audiences, totaling nearly a quarter of a million attendees. With over 250 million albums sold worldwide, The Rolling Stones remains one of the most influential and best-selling bands in history.

The tour promises fans a spectacular and unforgettable show as the Rolling Stones will make history, proving that their rock-and-roll legacy is as timeless as ever.

Tickets go on sale on December 1st at 10 a.m. local time.