Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl to host Los Angeles Olympic competitions in 2028

Olympic soccer matches are returning to the iconic venue for the second time.

By Helen Jeong

The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena will host high-profile competitions during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, officials announced Wednesday.

The iconic venue has been chosen to host at least four matches the finals and semifinals for both men's and women’s soccer, Jens Weiden, the CEO of the Rose Bowl Stadium, told NBC Los Angeles. 

“We will be, along with the (Los Angeles) Coliseum, the only venue in the U.S. to host the (Olympic) games three times,” Weiden said. 

During the 1932 Olympics, the Rose Bowl hosted track cycling. Then in 1984, soccer games were played at the National Historic Landmark.

While the Rose Bowl is primarily known as a college football venue for American sports fans, Weiden said the 88,000-capacity stadium is primed to host the “best events.”

"With the size of our building and the ability to welcome tens of thousands of folks here to enjoy, we’re ecstatic about hosting the finals and seminal finals,” he said. “Those (matches) will be the ones that everyone has on their list, whether you're a fan or not.”

This article tagged under:

Rose Bowl2028 Los Angeles Olympics
