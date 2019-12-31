Spectators Begin Gathering for 131st Rose Parade

As crews put the finishing touches on more than three dozen floral-covered floats that will make their way down Colorado Boulevard in the 131st Rose Parade, thousands of spectators began gathering Tuesday to claim their spots along the route.

The parade, themed ``The Power of Hope,'' will step off at 8 a.m. and make its way through the heart of Pasadena. A total of 44 floats will be in the parade, along with 17 equestrian groups and 20 marching bands from across the country and around the world.

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, actress Gina Torres and Oscar-, Emmy-, Tony- and Grammy-winning actress/singer/dancer Rita Moreno will serve as grand marshals for the parade.

In an annual tradition, anxious parade viewers gathered along Colorado Boulevard in hopes of claiming a prime spot along the route. People can officially claim spots beginning at noon, but all people and property such as blankets and chairs must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., spectators can move out to the blue ``Honor Line'' on the street.

Colorado Boulevard will close to traffic at 10 p.m. and remain closed until after the parade and ensuing cleanup.

People planning to camp out overnight for the parade should take heed of the rules:

-- Small, professionally made barbecues that are elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are permitted along the route, but they must be at least 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher also must be readily available.

-- People under age 18 will only be permitted on the parade route from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday if they are supervised by an adult.

-- Parade-goers should be prepared for cold weather and dress in layers.

-- Tents, sofas or boxes that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

-- Bonfires along the route are prohibited.

-- No items can be sold along the route without a city permit.

-- Selling spaces along the parade route is prohibited.

-- Horns may not be sold, given away or purchased along the route.

-- No public areas can be roped off.

-- Ladders or scaffolding that can be used for elevated viewing of the parade are prohibited.

-- Open containers of alcohol are prohibited on public streets and sidewalks and other public areas.

Also barred along the parade route are drones. The "No Drone Zone'' ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration also extends to flights over the Rose Bowl during the football game, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said. Anyone who violates the drone ban may be subject to arrest, prosecution, jail and/or fines, she said.

Detailed information on parade rules and safety tips is available

online at www.visitpasadena.com or www.cityofpasadena.net/police.

As usual, security will be tight along the parade route, and anyone found violating the law or creating a disturbance will be removed from the area. Parade viewers are asked to report any suspicious activity and call 911 in the event of an emergency, or call 626-744-4241 for non-emergencies.