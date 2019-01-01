 Happy New Year! Rose Parade 2019 Lights Up Faces in the Crowd - NBC Southern California
Happy New Year! Rose Parade 2019 Lights Up Faces in the Crowd

By Heather Navarro

Happy New Year!

Faces of children lit up in the crowd as the 130th Rose Parade got underway in Pasadena on New Year's Day.

Grammy-winning singer Chaka Khan was the grand marshal in addition to her performing.

See images of the merriment below.
