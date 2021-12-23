Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game Still on Jan. 1 Slate Despite COVID Surge

While surging COVID-19 numbers have forced cancellations or postponements across a wide range of events, organizers of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game said Thursday plans for those New Year's Day traditions are going forward -- though "we are prepared to adjust our plans as necessary."

"At the present time, we fully expect the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game to be held as scheduled on New Year's Day 2022 in beautiful Pasadena, California," according to a statement from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

"We are aware of the rising COVID-19 infection rates, and are monitoring the situation very closely.

"As we continue to work with the Pasadena Public Health Department in regards to their health order, we are confident in our ability to host both the parade and game successfully, and in compliance with all the applicable government protocols needed to keep everyone safe. We are prepared to adjust our plans as necessary."

The association added: "The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, remains our number one priority."

Last year's Rose Parade was canceled because of the pandemic.

This year's event -- themed "Dream. Believe. Achieve." -- will wrap up with performances by Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen, TikTok favorite Timothy Fletcher and an appearance by the U.S. Army's Golden Knights.

Ohio State will play Utah in the Rose Bowl game, set to kick off at 2 p.m.