Rosemead Food Truck Owner to Be ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Contestant

By City News Service

The owner of a Rosemead-based food truck will be the "frontline hero" contestant on Sunday's "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" episode airing at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Tom Miller was forced to shut down Slammin Sliders because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In its second season with Jimmy Kimmel as host, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'' has added what it bills as "frontline heroes'' as contestants, fulfilling a desire by producers to give back to those affected by the pandemic.

Each episode will include a frontline hero, including a firefighter, nurse, sign language interpreter and therapist.

Kimmel's first season as host, which ran from April 8 to June 4, consisted only of celebrities playing for charities.

Actor-comedian Joel McHale will be Sunday's celebrity contestant, playing for Groundswell, a Brooklyn-based social justice organization that brings together artists, youth and community organizations to use art as a tool for social change.

The episode can be viewed on demand and on Hulu beginning Monday.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

