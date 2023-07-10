Rosemead man is new owner of home under bridge in Alhambra

A Rosemead man is the new owner of a very unique home under a bridge in the city of Alhambra.

Dwain Carlo Crum is 67 years old and is still living in the home he grew up in. But now he’s bought a new home on a bridge in the city of Alhambra

“I’m very overjoyed that I got it,” Crum said.

It’s only 14 steps to Crum’s new purchase. When you step inside, it looks like any other place. But when you see it from the outside, it’s quite unique.

“I know some people call it a troll house, I don’t mind, but trolls have different connotations, but I want to call it the bridge house of LA,” Crum said.

In the heart of LA County, in the city of Alhambra, Crum is the new owner of the home on a bridge.

“There are many, many bridges, but as far as I know this is the only one with a house on the bridge,” Crum said.

One month ago today, he toured the 462 square foot one bed, one bathroom home that overlooks the Alhambra wash, he knew then, he wanted to buy it.

“I really want it. More than anything I’ve ever wanted,” Crum said. He quickly found himself in the middle of a bidding war.

“It was constantly being shown, it was crazy,” Douglas Lee, the listing agent, said.

“I got calls from people out in Missouri, I got calls from people in Nevada, I got calls from people in Washington,” Lee said. “It was listed for $249,950 so just $50 dollars less than $250,000 and it sold for $430,000 even.”

Now that the deal is done, Crum is thinking about the possibilities for his new place.

“I’ll listen to any idea there is,” Crum said. “I could be the next Walt Disney or Walter Knott. I could have an amusement park with bungee jumping and zip lines and all that.”

After spending his life in the home he grew up in, and 29 years as a teacher in the same classroom, Crum is ready for a change.

“It was never something I dreamed about when I was a kid right,” Crum said. “The bridge house of LA. And it’s mine.”

The bridge is owned by the city of Alhambra, so he just owns the home on the bridge.

Crum is not sure if he’ll live in it permanently or maybe make it an AirBnB. He said he plans to fix the roof, address possible mold issues, then the possibilities are endless.