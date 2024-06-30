Round Fire in Moreno Valley fully contained

Firefighters on Sunday reached 100% containment of a brush fire that burned 344 acres in Moreno Valley.

The Round Fire was fully contained at about 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It was first reported around 12:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard, and grew rapidly. At 6:15 p.m. Saturday, fire officials reported the fire had consumed 300 acres but was 25% contained by lines of cleared vegetation.

Responding crews initially reported the fire was burning in light fuels in an area with limited access. Fire officials reported that 250 people were involved in the fight and four helicopters were performing water drops.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a wildfire smoke advisory that was effective from 4:30 p.m. Saturday until at least 3 p.m. Sunday. Affected areas included Hemet, Perris, San Jacinto, Beaumont, Banning, the San Gorgonio Pass, Cathedral City, Indio and Palm Springs due to smoke from the fire being blown northeast.

So far this year, wildfires have burned more than 118,000 acres in California. By late June last year, that figure was at 7,100 acres, according to Cal Fire stats.

Parts of Riverside County are facing triple-digit temperatures this weekend and an excessive heat watch. Warm conditions will continue into next week.

The heat watch will be effective from 10 a.m. Sunday to at least 8 p.m. Friday in the areas of Palm Springs, Coachella, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Cathedral City and Indio. Temperatures in these areas were expected to range from 110 to 118.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No injuries or evacuations were reported.