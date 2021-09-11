Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway north of Castaic in warm conditions Saturday evening.

Two firefighters suffered burn injuries. Details about their conditions were not immediately available, but both were transported for treatment.

The fire grew to nearly 400 acres by 6:30 p.m. The 5 Freeway was closed in both directions at State Route 138 and Templin Highway.

At about 8 p.m., firefighters said an aggressive aerial and ground attack was slowing the fire. Three helicopters will make drops on the flames overnight.

It was not immediately clear when the freeway will reopen.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Southern California has endured several days of hot weather conditions, prompting authorities to close Angeles National Forest through Sept. 17. The region has largely been spared the devastating wildfires that have plagued Northern California this summer, including he monster Dixie Fire .

California has already surpassed the acreage burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. Now it’s entering a period when powerful winds have often driven the deadliest blazes.