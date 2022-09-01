Route Fire Updates: Over 5,000 Acres Burned in Castaic, Evacuations Still in Place

What to Know The Route Fire began Wednesday afternoon in Castaic and continues to spread.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for multiple neighborhoods nearby. Shelters are available for people and large and small animals.

High temperatures during a Southern California heatwave, winds and dry brush from a long, hot summer may create a perfect storm of conditions for the fire to grow.

In under 24 hours, a brush fire sparked along the 5 Freeway in Castaic has spread over thousands of acres, prompted mandatory evacuations and injured some of the firefighters attempting to beat the fire back.

The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Some homes in the path of the fire have already been scorched down to the ground.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Evacuation Orders

Evacuations were ordered in these areas:

Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates

All homes and businesses south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road

Structures north of Lake Hughes Road, east of the Golden Station (5) Freeway

West of Castaic Lagoon

North of Northlake Elementary School

Staff and students at Northlake Elementary School on campus Wednesday afternoon were also told to evacuate due to the fire.

All residents were ordered to begin evacuating to the north, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff said.

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers have been set up at West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita and Frazier Mountain High School in Lebec. Those shelters are supported by the Red Cross.

Anyone who is evacuating with small or large animals may take them to the Castaic Animal Shelter while evacuation orders are still in effect.

⚠️#RouteFire – 2 Red Cross shelters are open for evacuees affected by this fire.



📍Frazier Mountain High School located at 700 Falcon Way, Lebec, CA 93243



📍 West Ranch High School 26255 West Valencia Blvd.Stevenson Ranch



For info/updates go to https://t.co/VvXmrVZfJ5 pic.twitter.com/XDekJC6c9q — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) September 1, 2022

The evacuation route for people leaving the area was clogged and chaotic, accoriding to at least one woman.

"The freeways are closed, they won't let anyone through, so I'm stuck right here," said Keyonda Romero-Deras, a resident in the area. "And if I walk, it's only a freeway, and it's only mountains. So I'm gonna walk into the fire. I don't really know, but I don't have a car, I don't have any way to get out."

Freeway Closures

The flames forced a full closure of the 5 Freeway -- the main north-south route between Southern and Northern California through the state's Central Valley -- on Wednesday night.

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway reopened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, but the first and fourth lanes of the southbound side were still blocked "for an unknown duration of time" from Templin Highway to the area north of Lake Hughes Road around 4:30 a.m.

Route Fire

The Route Fire began as a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., and was reported near Lake Hughes Road. It's not yet known how the fire started.

In under 24 hours, it has consumed 5,155 acres of land. As of Thursday morning, it is 0% contained.

According to LA County Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Ewald, the extremely high temperatures in Southern California during this week's heat, and the winds blowing through the region, have played into the fire's fast spread.

The Castaic brush fire that started shortly after noon on Wednesday has burned over 4,000 acres and cause both directions of the 5 Freeway to close.

Ewald confirmed Wednesday night that there were eight firefighters who suffered heat-related injuries. Six were transported.

There were at least 255 firefighters from the LA County Fire Department battling the fire as of Wednesday evening.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory that will be in effect until at least Thursday afternoon due to the smoke plumes.

Heat Wave, Dry Conditions

The fire is burning at the start of what's expected to be on of the warmest stretches of the year in Southern California. Temperatures in the 90s and 100s are in the forecast through Labor Day weekend.

The hottest temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday. Widespread triple-digit heat will blanket valleys and inland areas.

Midday temperatures in Castaic on Wednesday were around 100 degrees. Winds were at 13 to 17 mph.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach 112 degrees. Winds are also expected to return.

Fuel moisture levels are well below historic averages in parts of Southern California, meaning vegetation is drying out more quickly this year. Dry vegetation is one significant factor in the spread of wildfires.

The state is coming of one of its driest late winters on record, leaving hillsides covered in dry brush.

California continues to face longer wildfire seasons as a direct result of climate change, according to CAL FIRE.