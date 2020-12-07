Weekend Search for Man Wanted in Kidnapping Ends With Fatal Shooting

A man accused in the kidnapping of his girlfriend was shot and killed after at least two confrontations with authorities over the weekend in which he rammed law enforcement vehicles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting was reported at 11:50 p.m. Sunday at Batson Avenue and Colima Road in Rowland Heights. A deputy suffered a minor ankle injury in the last of a string of encounters over a 24-hour period between law enforcement and the man sought in the kidnapping.

The chain of events began with a kidnapping report Saturday. Family members found the victim at a strip mall in Rowland Heights, according to the sheriff’s department. She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.

Early Sunday afternoon, deputies located a man driving a stolen Jeep SUV sought in connection with the investigation. The driver rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle during a short pursuit, according to the sheriff’s department.

Hours later, another deputy spotted the SUV and another short pursuit ended with the driver eluding authorities.

Late Sunday night, the SUV was located again in an apartment carport on Batson Avenue. The driver rammed the deputy’s vehicle and authorities opened fire, the sheriff’s department said.

The driver died at the scene.

Details regarding the man's identity were not immediately available.