Royal Air Force Red Arrows Fly Over Queen Mary and Hollywood Sign

By Heather Navarro

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Ahead of The Great Pacific Airshow Returns to Huntington Beach, the Royal Air Force flew over the Queen Mary in formation Oct. 2, 2019. (Published 8 minutes ago)

    The Royal Air Force Red Arrows were set to fly over the Hollywood sign an the Queen Mary in Long Beach Wednesday.

    The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows, known for their aerobatic feats, were in town for the Great Pacific Airshow set to take place in Huntington Beach, Oct. 4-6.

    The family event, free of charge, was also to show off the first ever dual jetpack in an airshow.

    More than two million people were expected to attend the airshow. 

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Royal Canadian Air Force's Canadian Snowbirds were to also headline the show.

     

