Rubbish Fire in Pacoima Extends to Church, Threatens Nearby Apartment Complex

The fire began as a large outdoor rubbish fire at 10219 North San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By Maggie More

Firefighters are battling a growing structure fire in part of Pacoima Sunday afternoon.

The fire began as a large outdoor rubbish fire at 10219 North San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames then extended into the rear and attic area of a nearby one-story church. The church is currently unoccupied, the LAFD said, but the fire "heavily involves" the building.

The fire, referred to by the LAFD as the San Fernando Fire, also now threatens a nearby two-story apartment building.

A total of 71 LAFD firefighters are battling the blaze, which is categorized as a Greater Alarm fire.

No injuries have been reported.

