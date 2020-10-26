Ontario

Strong Winds Prompts Ontario Airport to Close Down

Flights are currently being delayed or diverted to other airports.

By Stephanie Lopez

Due to the high Santa Ana winds, all runways and taxiways were closed at the Ontario Airport on Monday.

The gushing winds started at least one fire in Orange County who forced more than 70,000 people to evacuate and fueled the spread of a brush fire in Yorba Linda.

As of now there are no changes in flights, no delays or cancellations, according to the airport's spokesperson, Steve Lambert. 

For the latest flight information you can visit http://flyont.news/wind1026.

