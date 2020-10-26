Strong Winds Prompts Ontario Airport to Close Down

Due to the high Santa Ana winds, all runways and taxiways were closed at the Ontario Airport on Monday.

The gushing winds started at least one fire in Orange County who forced more than 70,000 people to evacuate and fueled the spread of a brush fire in Yorba Linda.

As of now there are no changes in flights, no delays or cancellations, according to the airport's spokesperson, Steve Lambert.

ℹ️ Due to high winds, all runways and taxiways are closed at ONT. For the latest flight information visit https://t.co/X4pa7tirpf. #SantaAnaWinds #KONT — FlyONT (@flyONT) October 26, 2020

Flights are currently being delayed or diverted to other airports.

For the latest flight information you can visit http://flyont.news/wind1026.