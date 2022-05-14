drag queens

RuPaul's Dragcon 2022 Underway at LA Convention Center This Weekend

By Alex Rozier

NBC Universal, Inc.

DragCon2022 is underway in downtown Los Angeles.

And if you’re a fan or friend of drag queens, you’ll probably have a lot of fun at the Los Angeles Convention Center this weekend.

When you talk to the people here you’ll really learn the story behind all this make-up, glitter and gowns…

If you’re going to have fun at dragcon, take tips from the experts.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It’s all about attitude. It’s not about how you look, it's how you feel," said drag queen Polly Filla. 

“It is expensive to look this good,” said drag queen Georgina.

Hundreds of fans and friends of drag packed the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday for the world’s largest celebration of drag culture.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LAPD 41 mins ago

Shooting Reported at Grand Central Market in LA

Coastal Fire 3 hours ago

Coastal Fire Now 40% Contained, As Hundreds of Firefighters Continue Work

“This is an event that helps normalize the industry, the work, the craft, the culture, the community,” said drag queen Bible Girl.

Those who love this expressive experience know it’s so much more than the chance to dress up.

“Drag helps people find an outer expression of who they are on the inside,” said Mykey O’Halloran, who works on wigs. 

“I think it’s empowering people to see themselves as their own canvas,” said drag queen Lamorra Lisa. “When you’re surrounded by glitter, wigs, and people jumping around, it’s hard to frown.”

Everything from the crowns to the hair can be found at DragCon2022.

“I think it’s just great to be able to embrace the outfits, the makeup, bringing out an alter ego and getting out of their everyday norm,” O’Halloran said. 

This may not be everyone’s norm, but drag culture is growing and it’s here to stay.

Tickets for DragCon are still available for this event that runs through Sunday.

This article tagged under:

drag queensDragCon
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us