RV Trailers Fall Into Santa Clara River in Castaic

RV trailers fall into Santa Clara River after embankment collapses after heavy rainfall.

By Chelsea Hylton

Three RV trailers fell into the Santa Clara River in Castaic early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. the trailers fell into the riverbed after the embankment eroded. Rescue crews were sent out to try and get the trailers out of the rushing water.

According to LA County Fire officials, no one was hurt.

This incident comes as Southern California was hit with a massive winter storm that prompted a rare blizzard warning along with heavy rainfall.

The rest of the storm is expected to stay in the region until Sunday but another storm is already on its way to make an appearance at the beginning of the week.

Hail fell on parts of Los Angeles, including the hills around the Hollywood Sign, Venice Beach. Pasadena, Santa Monica and Long Beach. Coastal and valley areas could get between 2 and 5 inches of rain during the storm by Saturday night, with 5 to 10 inches possible in the foothills.

The storm fueled by an atmospheric river over the Pacific unleashed a torrent of precipitation once it reached Southern California. The rivers of moisture in the sky have contributed to some of the wettest winters and most destructive storms in state history.

This article tagged under:

stormCastaic
