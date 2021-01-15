Sacrifice and Dedication: Young Latina Passes Exam on First Try to Become a Lawyer

A young Latina from Los Angeles is celebrating with her family and friends after passing the bar exam to become a lawyer in the United States.

After studying at the prestigious University of Berkeley at Southwestern Law School, Jennifer Cobarrubias feels that all the sacrifice was worth it.

The California bar exam is so difficult that many applicants have to take it four or even five times, something Jennifer accomplished on her first try.

Cobarrubias' family reacted with screams and tears when they learned that she passed the bar exam in the United States.

Cobarrubias says she always believed in herself, and now that she has achieved it, she feels happy because she is part of a select group that works helping to defend people in need.

"Well, I'm immensely happy, it was a difficult challenge. This exam in itself is difficult, and this year only 70% who took the exam passed it, which is high for California,” said Cobarrubias.

But behind this great triumph, there are hundreds of hours of sacrifice and dedication, not to mention having accomplished this in 2020, the most difficult year for everyone.

“I would get up every day and say I can. Everything that was happening this year. I had to leave my house, rent a room and focus on that and not spend so much time with my family,” Cobarrubias added.

“I am not surprised by her triumph. Since she was little, she has been very disciplined, very focused, has always worked hard, and has never settled for a “B” grade, it always had to be an “A” and more," said Roxana Guevara, Jennifer's mother.

Speaking perfect Spanish she learned at home, Cobarrubias is not only proud of having achieved her goals, she is proud of her parents' heritage and example.

"I feel very proud to come from Salvadoran-Mexican immigrant parents who came to this country without papers, fleeing the war, poverty and being able to achieve all this," added Cobarrubias.

Due to the pandemic caused by coronavirus, the Cobarrubias family had to settle for a virtual celebration for the new lawyer.