Safe with $10,000 Stolen from Anaheim Brewery

Anaheim police Saturday were looking for burglars who stole a safe containing $10,000 in cash from a brewery across from Angel Stadium.

The break-in occurred about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Road Brewery, 2210 E. Orangewood Ave., said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The business has remained open for takeout business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police did not say how many burglars broke into the business.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 714-765-1900.

Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.