SAFELA Task Force Announces Arrests for Crimes During May and June Protests

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were holding a news conference Wednesday to announce "significant" arrests made involving crimes during protests in May and June.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other officials would join the news conference, in addition to the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, and police chiefs from Santa Monica and Long Beach.

The arrests were made by the SAFELA Task Force.

